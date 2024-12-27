A Roarsome T-Rex Adventure Café Arrives At RIVERLANDTM Dubai!

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 December 2024: Get ready to chill with the dinos! RIVERLANDTM Dubai, the iconic destination at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts is excited to announce the grand opening of T-Rex Adventure Café , Dubai's first dinosaur-themed restaurant. This one-of-a-kind dining destination invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a Jurassic-inspired experience where delicious cuisine and thrilling dino vibes collide!











From towering dinosaurs perched atop the building to lush vines draping its rugged interior, and lifelike raptors lurking amongst guests, the T-Rex Adventure Café offers a captivating journey into a prehistoric paradise. Diners will enjoy cozy indoor seating or dine al fresco by the river, surrounded by stunning views and Jurassic vibes.

Guests will also get to meet the restaurant's friendly dino crew, including the mighty Chef Rex, a T-Rex with tiny arms but big culinary dreams crafting dino-mite dishes for all. Snap selfies, share roars, and make unforgettable family memories!





The T-Rex Adventure Café invites guests to step back in time and enjoy a Jurassic-age feast, featuring a variety of mouthwatering dishes such as Caesar Saladasaurs, Dino-mite Prawns, and the Mighty T-Rex Burger – all crafted to satisfy every appetite. Guests can wrap up their meal with irresistible desserts like the Prehistoric Oreo Obsession or the Veloci-Velvet Cheesecake. While little explorers can enjoy a dedicated kid's menu and dig into the dishes like the Mini Dino Mac n Cheese, Triceratops Penne, or T-Rex Tenders & Fossil Fries!

The beverage menu at the café draws inspiration from prehistoric times, combining ancient flair with timeless classics. Themed cocktails such as Tyrannosaurus Jaw and Triceratops Twist capture the essence of mighty dinosaurs through unique and unforgettable flavours. For those who prefer non-alcoholic options, mocktails like Rex's Bite and Velocivibe deliver vibrant, creative twists that are sure to delight. While the dino-themed creations add an adventurous flair, the menu also features classic cocktails, fine wines, and a selection of spirits and beers, ensuring that traditionalists feel right at home. With a menu designed to delight members of the family from all ages, there is something for everyone at T-Rex Adventure Café!

And that's not all! Families can also watch dinos roar back to life in 'Dino Mania', an interactive show every Wednesday to Sunday at 8:00PM for the ultimate expedition into the past.

Entry tois AED 30 per person (redeemable on food and beverages) at gate, or AED 25 per person online at (non-redeemable on food and beverages). Annual Pass Holders and guests with tickets to any of Dubai ParksTM and Resorts' theme parks-, and-enjoy complimentary access to

Join us atfor a dining experience like no other!