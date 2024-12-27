(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 27, 2024, amount to approximately 782,510 personnel, including 1,650 over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed: 9,644 (+14) Russian tanks, 19,951 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 21,379 (+22) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 1,032 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,999 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 32,262 (+82) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,668 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

onof, 17

The data are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on December 26, the Defense Forces of Ukraine had engaged in 164 clashes with Russian invaders on the front lines.