EU To Propose More Sanctions Targeting The Russian Shadow Fleet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The EU strongly condemned on Thursday what it described as deliberate destruction of Europe's critical infrastructure and threatened more sanctions on the Russian shadow fleet after the disconnection of a submarine cable linking Finland and Estonia.

"Yesterday's undersea cables in the Baltic Sea is the latest in a series of suspected on critical infrastructure," the EU said in a joint statement between the European Commission and EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Officer Kaja Kallas.

The statement commended the Finnish authorities for their swift action in boarding the suspected vessel, adding that the Union is closely working with the Finnish authorities in the ongoing investigation.

The EU reiterated its "full solidarity" with Finland, Estonia and Germany, claiming the vessel suspected in the accident is "part of Russia's shadow fleet, which threatens security and the environment, while funding Russia's war budget."

The statement added that in response to these incidents, the EU will work to strengthen efforts aimed at protecting submarine cables, including enhancing information exchange, new detection techniques, as well as undersea repair capabilities and international cooperation.

For his part, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in a post on the X website that "NATO stands in solidarity with the Allies and condemns any attacks on vital infrastructure."

He stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance is "following the investigations by Estonia and Finland," indicating it stands ready "to provide further support."

The Estlink submarine cable, which transmits electricity from Finland to Estonia, was disconnected from the network on Christmas Day, about a month after two communications cables were cut in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

The Finnish authorities announced they started an investigation after arresting an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port suspected of being behind the sabotage of the cable. (end)

