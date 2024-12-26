The Blues Able To Beat Qatar In Friday's Match -- Association Chair
Date
12/26/2024 3:04:50 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait football Association sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah on Thursday expressed confidence the national team, popular as "the blues," are able to beat the Qatari team and shift to the next round of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26).
The two teams are scheduled to encounter on Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Friday in Group A's third round.
Sheikh Ahmad said in a statement on eve of the match THAT the technical and administrative personnel have been working as a single team in preparation for the qualification to the half-final round.
The Qatari team, the Asia champion twice, includes many professional players and is one the teams forecast to win the championship, he said.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti player Khaled Ibrahim said "the UAE chapter has been folded," indicating that he was looking forward to see the fans encouraging the team enthusiastically.
Player Redha Hani said the Kuwaiti people's jubilation after the match with the UAE constitutes motivation for "the blues." (end)
