ACKER OPTIQUE, LLC Unveils 'MUFASA' Prescription Quality Eyewear Line In Exclusive Collaboration With BÔHTEN And DISNEY

Available at Acker Optique

This exclusive collaboration with Bôhten Eyeglasses celebrates the legendary tale of bravery, kinship, and legacy through and design.

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acker Optique, LLC is excited to announce the launch of the new 'Mufasa ' prescription quality eyewear line, a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by 's highly anticipated film,“Mufasa: The Lion King,” which hits theaters on December 20, 2024. This exclusive collaboration with Bôhten Eyeglasses celebrates the legendary tale of bravery, kinship, and legacy through fashion and design.

Crafted with meticulous care, the 'Mufasa' eyewear collection pays tribute to the stunning African landscapes and vibrant wildlife that are central to the film's narrative. These unique frames combine Disney's enchanting storytelling with Bôhten's dedication to cultural craftsmanship and inclusive design.

"We are honored to partner with Bôhten and Disney Canada to bring this iconic story to life through our eyewear," said Dr. Michael Acker, O.D, LDO, President at Acker Optique. "The 'Mufasa' collection not only highlights the beauty of African heritage but also embodies the values of courage and connection among individuals. We're proud to offer a product that resonates with both the film's powerful themes and the cultural vibrancy of our community."

To celebrate the launch, Acker Optique and Bôhten will host a special pop-up event in Atlanta, GA. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new collection, purchase frames, and connect with members of the Acker Optique team.

We invite fans and eyewear enthusiasts to stay updated by following Acker Optique on social media. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of“Mufasa: The Lion King” when it roars into theaters on December 20, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

About Acker Optique, LLC

Acker Optique is committed to providing innovative eyewear solutions that combine quality, style, and functionality. Our mission is to enhance the way individuals experience vision through exceptional design and craftsmanship. You only get one face, frame it well.

About Bôhten Eyeglasses

Founded in 2012 by Ghanaian brothers Nana B. Osei and Nana K. Osei, Bôhten Eyeglasses is renowned for its dedication to inclusive design and cultural storytelling. Their unique frames reflect the richness of African heritage while appealing to a diverse clientele.

About“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Mufasa: The Lion King” follows the legend of Mufasa as he rises to become the beloved king of the Pride Lands. The film, featuring an all-star cast and directed by Barry Jenkins, explores themes of destiny, friendship, and courage.

