Bitget Expands Futures Portfolio With DEXEUSDT And 75X Leverage Support

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 26th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange, and Web3 platform, has launched DEXEUSDT-M perpetual futures for trading, effective December 24, 2024, at 19:30 (UTC+8). The new futures product supports up to 75x leverage and is compatible with futures trading bots, offering users enhanced opportunities to implement advanced trading strategies.



Listing Date : December 24, 2024, 19:30 (UTC+8)

Underlying Asset : DEXE

Settlement Asset : USDT

Tick Size : 0.001

Maximum Leverage : 75x

Funding Fee Settlement : Every eight hours Trading Hours : 24/7

Key Trading Parameters for DEXEUSDT Futures

Bitget reserves the right to adjust trading parameters, such as tick size, leverage limits, and maintenance margin rates, based on prevailing market risk conditions.

Comprehensive Futures Offerings

The introduction of DEXEUSDT futures further enriches Bitget's robust futures trading ecosystem, which includes:



USDT-M Futures : Supports trading multiple currency pairs with USDT as the settlement asset, providing shared account equity for streamlined risk management.

Coin-M Futures : Settled in the respective cryptocurrency of the trading pair. USDC-M Futures : Facilitates trading with USDC as the settlement asset, catering to users seeking stablecoin-based options.

Bitget continues to enhance its futures platform, delivering a secure and versatile trading environment for users worldwide.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .