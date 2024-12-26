'The Satanic Verses' Was Banned Due To Appeasement Politics: Gourav Vallabh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, on Thursday, welcomed the Delhi High Court's decision to lift the 36-year-old ban on the distribution and sale of author Salman Rushdie's controversial 'The Satanic Verses'.

Vallabh urged people to respect the court's verdict and refrain from commenting on it. He also recalled the original ban, calling it a result of the government's appeasement politics.

Salman Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses' is now available in Indian bookstores after being banned in 1988 by the Congress led by Rajiv Gandhi.

The Delhi High Court, in November, gave the order on a petition challenging the ban, stating that the officials failed to produce the October 5, 1988 notification supporting the ban, leading to the assumption that such notification did not exist.

In recent days, limited copies of the book, which sparked global protests for its allegedly blasphemous content, have been spotted at bookstores such as Bahrisons Booksellers in New Delhi.

The availability of the book has triggered objections from certain Muslim organisations, which have appealed to the Central government to reinstate the ban.

Reacting to the development, Vallabh told IANS, "The Delhi High Court has given its decision, which concluded that the notification under which the book was banned 36 years ago did not exist. The High Court has made its ruling, and I would not like to comment on that."

He emphasised India's democratic values, stating, "India, being a democratic country, provides space and respect for all kinds of ideas. If the book is back in circulation today, it is because of the High Court's decision."

"The book was banned 36 years ago under an appeasement policy. I do not know the exact reasoning behind the High Court's decision, but it has ruled on the non-existence of the notification. Therefore, the book is being sold today. Any political party or individual should refrain from commenting on the court's decision," Vallabh further told IANS.

The High Court's ruling has reignited debates over freedom of expression and political decision-making related to controversial works.