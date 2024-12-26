Costa Rican Passport Closes 2024 As The Seventh“Most Powerful” In Latin America

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Costa Rica's passport closes 2024 as the seventh“most powerful” in Latin America and the first in Central America, according to the latest measurement recently published by Passport Index.

According to this indicator, the country maintains the regional position of 2023. This is thanks to the fact that 146 countries do not require visas from their citizens or, at least, they acquire them upon arrival at the destination .

This measurement is slightly different from the one made at the beginning of the year by Henley & Partners, which places the Costa Rican passport in sixth place in Latin America . But it also indicates that Costa Ricans can enter 152 countries without a visa.

United States

Canada

Thailand

Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea

South Sudan

Australia (electronic)

Bahrain (electronic)

Bhutan (electronic)

Kenya

Angola

Saudi Arabia

Fiji

Ghana

Kuwait

New Zealand

According to Passport Index, the United Arab Emirates passport is for the fourth consecutive year the most powerful passport in the world. Citizens of this Arab kingdom can enter 180 countries without a visa. In second place are the Spanish (179) and in third place most European countries (178).

Brazil: 166

Argentina: 164

Chile: 163

Mexico: 154

Uruguay: 152

Peru: 150

Costa Rica: 146

Paraguay: 146

Panama: 141

Colombia: 139-

