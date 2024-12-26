Dusit Hotels And Resorts Welcomes The High Season With Two Exciting Openings

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

BANGKOK, THAILAND – OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is welcoming the peak season with the opening of two exciting properties: Dusit Princess Chiang Mai in Thailand and dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla , the first Dusit-branded hotel in India.

Dusit Princess Chiang Mai showcases a vibrant new look and enhanced guest experiences, perfectly capturing the timeless charm and cultural essence of northern Thailand.

Located in the heart of Chiang Mai on Chang Klan Road, just steps from iconic landmarks such as Wat Chedi Luang and the renowned Night Bazaar, the upper-midscale Dusit Princess Chiang Mai provides an ideal base for exploring this vibrant northern city.

Following a comprehensive three-year transformation, the well-known property reopened earlier this month with a fresh new look and elevated guest experiences that highlight the timeless charm of northern Thailand.

Key enhancements include redesigned guestrooms, inspired by local traditions and crafted for comfort and functionality, along with upgraded facilities tailored to meet the needs of modern travellers. These include state-of-the-art meeting spaces, a serene pool area, a well-equipped gym, and a revitalised lobby that reflects the elegance of Lanna culture.

The hotel's dining offerings have also been elevated, with Jasmine Restaurant delivering a culinary journey through Chinese and Cantonese cuisine, and the newly introduced Casa Verde serving a vibrant mix of international and Asian favourites alongside Mexican-inspired delights.

To support the local community, Dusit Princess Chiang Mai is participating in the Tourism Authority of Thailand's“Nuea... Phrom Tiew” (Get Ready for Northern Tourism) campaign. Designed to revitalise tourism following recent flooding in the region, the initiative offers special discounts for domestic travellers who register via the official campaign website .

See alsoOcta broker's trading platform receives two industry awards at the end of 2024

Outside Thailand, Dusit Hotels and Resorts has officially re-entered India with the opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla , which welcomed its first guests on 15 December 2024.

Set amidst the majestic Himalayas, just 20 kilometres from Shimla-the capital and largest city of Himachal Pradesh-dusitD2 Fagu offers a serene escape for luxury travellers, health enthusiasts, and adventure seekers alike.