Middle East Conflicts Not Deterring Gulf Economic Growth, IMF Says

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Gulf economies are expected to continue their upward trajectory despite ongoing geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, according to the latest report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The region's resilience, the IMF suggests, is driven by its diversified economic base, robust fiscal policies, and higher oil prices, which have counterbalanced the adverse effects of regional instability. While the Middle East remains a for geopolitical risks, including tensions in Yemen, Syria, and Iran, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states-namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman-are poised for solid growth. The IMF's economic outlook for the Gulf for the upcoming year signals a stable trajectory, with growth projections ranging from 3.2% to 3.5% for most of the member states. This comes on the back of strong economic fundamentals and the region's strategic efforts to diversify away from oil dependency. According to the IMF, the GCC's fiscal prudence and economic diversification initiatives are vital drivers of the positive outlook. Non-oil sectors such as finance, real estate, tourism, and technology have become key contributors to economic growth. Saudi Arabia, for instance, has ramped up its Vision 2030 reform plan, focusing on broadening its economic base and reducing the country's dependency on hydrocarbons. These efforts have led to an uptick in foreign direct investment and economic activity outside of oil. The region's handling of fiscal policies has played a crucial role in shielding it from the negative impacts of external shocks. Governments in the Gulf have generally maintained sound fiscal policies, with substantial fiscal surpluses bolstering state coffers, even as global oil prices fluctuate. For instance, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have used their oil revenues to fund ambitious infrastructure and diversification projects that promote long-term stability. Saudi Arabia's economic transformation efforts, notably under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are already yielding results. The kingdom's GDP has experienced robust growth, especially in non-oil sectors such as entertainment, sports, and tourism. Major projects like Neom, the futuristic city being developed in the northwest, and the Red Sea Project are expected to generate significant economic activity in the coming years. These initiatives reflect a long-term vision to create new economic hubs and reduce reliance on oil. The UAE, another key player in the Gulf, has also shown a remarkable shift towards diversifying its economy. Dubai's push to become a global center for technology and finance is starting to pay off, with the city positioning itself as a regional leader in both fintech and blockchain. Abu Dhabi's focus on renewable energy and clean technologies is further strengthening the UAE's long-term economic resilience. With such initiatives, the UAE is set to continue its strong performance, with growth forecasts suggesting the economy will expand by 4% over the next year. Qatar has similarly proven its economic resilience. The country's investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects has enhanced its export capabilities, enabling it to weather external market fluctuations. Qatar has also shifted its focus to developing a more diverse economy, emphasizing finance, sports, and education, particularly through initiatives like the Qatar National Vision 2030. The IMF also highlighted that Kuwait and Oman are expected to experience moderate growth, driven by their diversified economies and investments in non-oil sectors, including infrastructure and services. Although Oman has faced fiscal challenges in the past, its recent economic reforms and strategic investments are expected to yield positive results in the coming years. Similarly, Kuwait's substantial sovereign wealth fund continues to provide a financial cushion, enabling the country to continue its development plans despite challenges. Despite the ongoing tensions in neighboring countries, the Gulf states have managed to maintain political stability, a crucial element in sustaining investor confidence. The UAE's role as a neutral hub for international trade, coupled with Qatar's robust diplomatic efforts, has further insulated the region from potential instability. While conflicts in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq present challenges, the Gulf countries have largely shielded their economies from these disturbances through strong governance and military spending. The Gulf's active participation in global energy markets continues to provide it with a cushion against external shocks. Oil remains a crucial driver of revenue, but the higher global oil prices in the past year have supported economic resilience. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also taken steps to ensure that their energy resources are used sustainably, with the UAE focusing on clean energy initiatives and Saudi Arabia looking to become a leader in green hydrogen production. The region's financial markets have also performed admirably in the face of geopolitical risk. Stock exchanges across the Gulf have been showing positive growth, with investors confident in the long-term prospects of the region. The UAE, in particular, has seen a surge in its financial markets, fueled by investor confidence in its economic diversification plans. Furthermore, the region's strong banking sectors and their adaptation to digital banking and fintech have made them more attractive to foreign investors. On the global stage, the Gulf has increasingly become a key partner in trade and investment. Its strategic location, at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, continues to make it a central hub for international trade. In addition, initiatives such as the GCC's Free Trade Agreement and the bloc's involvement in the World Trade Organization (WTO) strengthen its position as a trade powerhouse.">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031475