Gulf Debt Market Surges To $1 Trillion Milestone

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) debt capital has reached a significant milestone, with outstanding debt surpassing $1 trillion by the end of November 2024. This achievement marks an 11% year-on-year growth, with approximately 40% of the total debt comprising sukuk, or Islamic bonds. Saudi Arabia leads the region's debt capital market, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. In September, Fitch projected that Saudi Arabia's [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.