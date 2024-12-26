Türkiye says Syria in urgent need of comprehensive rebuilding effort to start afresh

(MENAFN) Syria is in urgent need of a comprehensive rebuilding effort to start afresh, according to Türkiye’s of Transportation and Infrastructure. The minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, shared that Türkiye has developed an action plan aimed at repairing and rebuilding the war-damaged infrastructure of Syria, including its airports, bridges, roads, and railways. This plan is part of a broader effort to help restore vital infrastructure in the country.



Syria currently has five airports, with two of them—Damascus and Aleppo—having recently resumed operations. However, Uraloglu pointed out that both airports require substantial upgrades. Damascus Airport handled about 100,000 trips in the past year, while Aleppo managed between 50,000 and 60,000. During a Turkish team’s inspection of these airports, it was discovered that they lacked a radar system, which is critical for aviation safety.



The situation at these airports is dire, as many of their computer systems date back to the 1990s, and they are lacking essential equipment such as modern X-ray devices and security detectors. In addition, the runways are in poor condition, with the first flights to Damascus and Aleppo taking place under visual conditions without any operational systems in place, entirely relying on pilots’ initiative.



In response to these findings, Uraloglu confirmed that Türkiye has devised an action plan to address these challenges. This plan will focus on modernizing the airports and improving the overall transportation infrastructure in Syria, aiming to provide a foundation for the country’s recovery and future development.

