SP Manufacturing Expands With New Malaysia Plant, Acquires Ideal Jacobs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The state-of-the-art Senai facility, which opened in October, will enhance the company's operational resilience to meet growing customer demands in medical devices, industrial machinery, and automotive electronics.

Equipped with advanced and strict quality controls, the factory enables SPM to deliver mission-critical products with precision and reliability while supporting Malaysia's vision of becoming a leader in high-value, high-tech industries.

"This facility reflects our commitment to serving our global customers while participating in a key location of the global supply chain network," said Jackson Tan, Global Business Development Director of SP Manufacturing. The plant's capabilities include cable harness assembly, PCB assembly, and box-build solutions.

The Senai facility is equipped with comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, including:



Functional testing

In-circuit testing and automated optical inspection (AOI)

State-of-the-art cleaning processes

Rigorous inspection protocols Rapid prototyping and expert assembly processes

Ideal Jacobs Acquisition: Expanding Capabilities



In a parallel move, SPM also acquired Ideal Jacobs Corporation, which is known for its human-machine interface, printed electronics and die-cut solutions. The move will expand SPM's engineering capabilities and provide access to a diversified client portfolio, including leading names in the medical, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications sectors.

Comprehensive Design Support in the U.S.

SPM continues to provide comprehensive engineering and design services for its U.S. customers using industry-standard software for PCB and electrical design. These services help clients with their new product introductions (NPI), early supplier involvement (ESI), and DFx processes, optimising costs and reducing time to market.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Singapore, SP Manufacturing has built its reputation serving mission-critical industries like medical, automotive, and aerospace. The company specialises in cable harnesses, PCB assemblies, and box-build products.

For more information about SP Manufacturing's latest developments, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

About SP Manufacturing

SP Manufacturing (SPM), founded in 2000 and headquartered in Singapore, has established itself as a leader in the EMS sector. Serving mission-critical industries such as industrial, medical, automotive, and aerospace, SPM excels in providing comprehensive manufacturing solutions from design to full production, specialising in high-quality cable harnesses, PCB assemblies, and box-build products.

SOURCE SP Manufacturing