Egg Attack On BJP MLA In Bengaluru; FIR Lodged

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (IANS) Karnataka have registered an FIR in connection with the egg attack on BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu in Bengaluru.

In the complaint, MLA Munirathna said the act was part of the conspiracy to attack and murder him.

The police had taken three persons into custody from the spot on Wednesday when the incident took place. However, they have also lodged a counter-complaint on assault by a group.

MLA Munirathna was admitted to the hospital following the incident and he alleged that the eggs used to attack him were filled with acid and harmful chemical substances.

After being discharged from the hospital, MLA Munirathna said, the doctors had given him medicines.

When asked about whether there was any acid in the eggs thrown at him, he claimed: "The Police Department is acting like a puppet and he will talk about it in detail in the press conference."

Talking about the incident, a senior Congress leader from Bengaluru, Hanumantarayappa, said: "MLA Munirathna is a lowly person and goes to any extent. He is stuck in rape charges and facing allegations of trying to infect opponents with HIV through honey trapping. To divert the case, he enacted this drama."

"Initially, Munirathna claimed that the voice was not his in the audio recording where he allegedly used filthy language to abuse the Vokkaliga community. Later, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed that it was his voice. Now, he is being rejected by everyone and to divert the issue, he is enacting drama," Hanumantarayappa said.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said: "Let the Police Department probe the matter first. Repeatedly our MLAs are targeted. If there is an attempt to divert, it will come out open in the investigation. It is not fair to make comments before the probe is conducted."

"Let the Congress leaders conduct an investigation and submit the report as well. Why the police are required," Ashoka said, reacting to the Congress claiming that the egg attack was a diversion tactic.

An egg was hurled at Munirathna in Bengaluru on Wednesday, after which he blamed Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar for the incident.

The incident occurred when Munirathna along with a large number of supporters arrived in Laxmidevinagar of RR Nagar Constituency to attend an event on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to media persons, Munirathna said: "Deputy CM Shivakumar and his brother and former Congress MP D. K. Suresh attacked me, as they want to make local Congress leader Kusuma Hanumantarayappa the MLA in my constituency."

Munirathna, who was jailed in connection with the rape and honey-trapping case and lodged at the Central Prison in Bengaluru, was released on bail after a month.