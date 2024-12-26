Türkiye expects electric vehicles to make up 30 percent of automotive market by 2025

(MENAFN) Electric (EVs) are expected to make up 30 percent of Türkiye's automotive market by 2025, driven by the increasing availability of EV models from major global car brands and the growth of domestic EV manufacturer Togg. Ali Bilaloglu, CEO of Dogus Otomotiv, a prominent Turkish auto exporter and distributor, shared this projection with Anadolu. He noted that this year, EVs and hybrids accounted for 27 percent of total auto sales in Turkey, with a significant contribution from Chinese automakers entering the market.



Bilaloglu highlighted that his company has launched at least one EV model for nearly every brand they distribute, covering all Volkswagen Group brands, and in many cases, multiple EV models. Over the next few years, the number of EV models offered by Dogus Otomotiv will expand to between 20 and 25, reflecting the growing demand for electric mobility in Turkey.



He further estimated that total auto sales in Turkey, excluding heavy commercial vehicles, would reach 1.2 million units by the end of the year, with sales from January to November approaching 1.1 million units, nearly matching the record numbers of 2023. Bilaloglu attributes this strong sales performance to the steady development of the Turkish auto sector and the country's demographic trends.



Several factors have contributed to the high sales figures, including the extension of the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR) II, an increase in the number of vehicles eligible for purchase without the special consumption tax (SCT), and speculation that the SCT may rise, prompting consumers to purchase vehicles sooner.

