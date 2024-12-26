Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot at Kadamovsky training ground

(MENAFN) Drones functioned by the Security Service of Ukraine exploded a shells depot at the Kadamovsky training land in Russia’s Rostov area. That’s in accordance with a trusted source in the agency, Ukrinform reads.



“Long-range SBU drones staged a hellish kaboom at an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky training ground. The training ground, located near the village of Novocherkassk, Rostov region, is one of the largest ones in the Russian Federation. The shows a powerful explosion after the Security Service drones hit the site, with the subsequent detonation of munitions. As a result of the strike, the enemy depot was completely destroyed,” the interlocutor stated.



In line with the source, the enemy used the shells depot at the Kadamovsky training territory to support supplies to its army in the Kramatorsk axis.



Following the SBU exploded the depot, the Russians faced huge logistical challenges that largely impacted their capability to pursue combat missions in the region.



