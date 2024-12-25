Kate Middleton's Christmas Day Look: A Stunning Emerald-Green Coat That Steals The Spotlight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Princess Kate Middleton joined the royal family for the traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, stepping out in a stunning emerald-green ensemble that captivated onlookers.

Princess Kate's gorgeous green outfit steals the show

The Princess of Wales , who has been increasingly visible in recent weeks following her cancer recovery , wore a long double-breasted wool coat as the centerpiece of her festive look. She completed the outfit with a green-and-blue tartan scarf, a bow-adorned green fascinator, black suede boots, black gloves, and a chic black leather top-handle bag.

A radiant Christmas look with Prince William and kids

Prince William , Kate's

husband, looked equally dashing in a navy overcoat paired with a blue tie. Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, coordinated in blue-and-green outfits, with the little princes wearing blue suits and green-and-black tartan ties.

Princess Kate & family rock Christmas fashion

Princess Charlotte added a graceful touch in a checkered green-and-blue coat dress with blue stockings. Queen Camilla, embracing the green theme, matched Kate in a green coat and beret, accessorized with a black purse.

Queen Camilla joined the festive celebrations in a chic green coat and beret, perfectly complementing Princess Kate's ensemble. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Royal family's Christmas service gets a touch of glam

The family was joined by other royals, including King Charles III , Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall, as they made their way to the Christmas morning service.

For decades, the British royal family has marked Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, where the family typically enjoys festive traditions such as putting up the Christmas tree, exchanging presents, and a black-tie dinner on Christmas Eve.

This year, the Wales family had an early start to their celebrations with Kate's annual“Together at Christmas” carol service on December 6, which was later broadcast on December 24. In her introduction for the service, Kate reflected on the spirit of Christmas, emphasizing love, kindness, and forgiveness .

Kate Princess of Wales smiles as holds a bouquet of flowers gives to her by well-wishers after she attended the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Kate Middleton's post-cancer comeback

The Princess of Wales, 42, had a challenging year, having undergone abdominal surgery and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in March. In September, she announced that she is now cancer-free and is slowly returning to public life. Kate's presence on Christmas Day signaled a return to joy for her family and the public.

As the royal family prepared for their holiday at Sandringham Estate, Prince William shared that this Christmas will be a lively one, joking,“It won't be quiet, it will be noisy.” The royal holiday marks a return to tradition, with all eyes on the family's festive appearances and celebrations.