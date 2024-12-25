(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Influencer Magazine Awards 2024 proudly recognizes three outstanding leaders whose contributions have significantly advanced the fields of and innovation. Their dedication and expertise have set new benchmarks in their respective domains.Tech Influencer of the Year: Akinyemi OdutolaAkinyemi Odutola has been honored as Tech Influencer of the Year for his exceptional work in security and IT infrastructure. With over 15 years of experience, Akinyemi has established himself as a leader in managing complex IT projects, optimizing cybersecurity systems, and ensuring compliance with global standards.Beyond his technical achievements, Akinyemi is a mentor, speaker, and volunteer, inspiring the next generation of tech leaders. His innovative work in building secure payment infrastructures and enhancing digital resilience has left a lasting impact on the technology landscape. This award highlights Akinyemi's unwavering dedication to excellence and his transformative influence on technology.AI Influencer of the Year: Luis PoloLuis Enrique Polo Rodríguez has been named AI Influencer of the Year for his groundbreaking work at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Supply Chain innovation. Over a career spanning 27 years, Luis has developed AI-driven tools that revolutionize logistics, optimize distribution networks, and achieve near-perfect inventory accuracy.In addition to his operational achievements, Luis has excelled as an academic leader and mentor, guiding the next generation of innovators. His contributions to AI applications and strategic operations management have earned global recognition, and this award is a testament to his visionary leadership.Tech Excellence Award: Rajamarthandan VRajamarthandan V has been awarded the Tech Excellence Award for his extensive contributions to the digital technology landscape. With over two decades of experience in IT Digital SaaS products and strategic management, Rajamarthandan has consistently enabled organizations to optimize IT performance while achieving cost efficiency.His expertise in deploying digital workplace tools such as Nexthink and ServiceNow VA has revolutionized IT operations, enhancing digital user experiences across industries. With a global footprint spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Rajamarthandan's leadership and innovative strategies have set a high standard for excellence in IT transformation.A Tribute to Visionary LeadershipThe Influencer Magazine Awards 2024 celebrates these exceptional individuals whose groundbreaking work has shaped the future of technology. Their contributions inspire innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence.Congratulations to Akinyemi Odutola, Luis Polo and Rajamarthandan V on their well-deserved accolades. Their achievements are a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and leadership in driving progress.

