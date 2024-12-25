Deficit Rainfall In J&K Goes Up To 81%

From October 01 to December 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a deficit rainfall of 81 per cent as against the normal precipitation of 110.0 mm; the UT has recorded only 21.0 mm rainfall during the period.

According to the data, Shopian in South Kashmir continued to top the list with 97 per cent deficiency, followed by Poonch in Jammu division and Kulgam in South Kashmir with 96 per cent and 95 per cent respectively.

The data further reads that Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a deficit rainfall of 88 per cent during the period while Udhampur in Jammu division too has recorded a similar deficiency in the ;last nearly three months.

Pulwama in South Kashmir and Kishtwar in Jammu division have recorded a deficit rainfall of 92 per cent each, the data reads, adding that Budgam in Central Kashmir has recorded a deficit rainfall of 91 per cent during the period.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded below 50 percent deficiency as against the normal precipitation of 133.7mm, the region has recorded a rainfall of 69.6 mm.

However, Samba is the only weather station across J&K where above normal rainfall has been recorded during the period as against the normal precipitation of 42.2mm, it has recorded a rainfall of 47.0mm. Anantnag in South Kashmir also recorded a deficit rainfall of 89 per cent while Bandipora and Baramulla recorded a low precipitation of 76 per cent and 73 per cent respectively.

