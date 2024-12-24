Car Catches Fire In Mykolaiv Region Due To Russian Drone Attack
Date
12/24/2024 3:11:34 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone attacked the Kutsurubska community, setting a car on fire.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv region on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Ochakiv firefighters extinguished a car fire that arose as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district,” the report says.
It is noted that the rescuers were forced to quickly move to a safe distance due to the repeated activity of enemy UAVs . Fortunately, no one was injured.
As reported, on December 20, Russians attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery, damaging a residential building.
