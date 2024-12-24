(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Downtown Skyport to become new operator for Manhattan Heliport

December 24, 2024 by Anika Haque

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has selected Downtown Skyport as the new operator of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) following a Franchise and Concession Review Committee FCRC public hearing approval.

Following a competitive Request for Proposal RFP process, Downtown Skyport will take over management of DMH to continue existing operations and upgrade the City-owned heliport to provide the supporting infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing eVTOL aircraft, as well as last-mile maritime freight delivery.

In November 2023, Mayor Adams and NYCEDC announced a new vision of transforming the heliport into a sustainable, multi-modal transportation and logistics hub.

Downtown Skyport is a joint venture between Skyports Infrastructure Skyports, a leading provider of ground infrastructure for the advanced air mobility industry, and Groupe ADP , a world leader in airport design, construction, financing, and operation.

Skyports and Groupe ADP have extensive experience in heliport/airport operations. Skyports owns and operates one of two public heliports in London and is developing eVTOL infrastructure across multiple continents.

Groupe ADP owns and operates 26 airports worldwide, including Issy-les-Moulineaux Heliport and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France and is part of a joint venture operating New York Stewart International Airport.

Following a transition period with the heliport's current operator, Downtown Skyport will assume control of operations at DMH in early 2025. The targeted completion of the design and permitting process for the new charging infrastructure for eVTOL aircraft and last-mile maritime infrastructure is 2026.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer says:“Today New York City's Harbor of the Future takes a huge step forward, advancing the city's vision for an inter-modal, electrified transportation network that sets a global example for electrified, quiet flight in urban environments and a Blue Highway network for improved last-mile movement of freight.

“I look forward to the execution of this plan and the improvements in quality of life and economic impacts that come with it.”

Andrew Kimball, NYCEDC president and CEO, says:“NYCEDC is proud to welcome Downtown Skyport as the new operator of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

“With their expertise in global transportation, Downtown Skyport is perfectly positioned to advance the Adams Administration's vision of transforming DMH into a hub for cutting-edge mobility.

“By integrating eVTOL technology – a quieter, greener alternative to traditional helicopters – and facilitating maritime freight and last-mile deliveries, this initiative will not only reduce truck traffic but bring huge quality of life improvements for all New Yorkers.”





“Skyports and Group ADP are proud to be selected by NYCEDC to transform the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) into a future-ready, multi-modal hub,” said Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports. “By integrating eVTOL infrastructure and maritime freight capabilities at DMH, the facility will serve as a lynchpin to advance the City's goals of creating a comprehensive micro distribution network along the“Blue Highway” and improve quality of life for New Yorkers. This milestone positions New York City as a leader in quiet, electric mobility solutions and sets a benchmark for cities across the U.S. and globally.