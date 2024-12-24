Ezpaycheck: Simplified In-House Payroll Solution Adds New E941 Feature For 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ezPaycheck 2024 adds e941 filing for easy payroll and tax management. Ideal for new employers, it automates paycheck printing and tax calculations. Try it free for 30 days at Halfpricesoft



Austin-San Marcos, TX - Halfpricesoft has launched a new version of ezPaycheck, an easy-to-use payroll software designed for small businesses and new employers. The new version includes enhanced features, such as an e941 filing tool and improved tax management capabilities, making it easier for users to handle tax filings.



ezPaycheck automates payroll tasks, including paycheck printing and tax calculations, while ensuring compliance with tax regulations. With this in house payroll solution, employers can streamline their payroll operations and focus more on growing their businesses rather than getting bogged down in administrative tasks.



New employers wanting to automate payroll are welcome to test drive this in house pay solution for free with no obligation and no cost at



“Managing payroll and tax reporting can be overwhelming for new employers, but ezPaycheck simplifies these processes,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft,“With the addition of the e941 filing feature and improved tax tools in the 2024 version, our goal is to help business owners stay compliant with federal and local tax regulations without unnecessary hassle.”



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Automatically calculates Federal, state and local taxes and deductions including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, 401K, Insurance deduction and more



- Includes built-in tax tables for federal, all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2, and W3



- E-files 941



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods



- Print payroll checks on blank stock and pre-printed check paper



- Supports stub-only printing



- Easily calculates salary pay, hourly pay, tip, bonus, differential pay and more



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks



- Supports employees PTO plan



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously with one flat rate



- Supports network access



Priced at $149 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. For more information, or to download ezPaycheck's free trial, visit:





