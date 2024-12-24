Kuwait, Pakistan Discuss Military Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwait National Guard, Lieutenant General Eng. Hashim Al-Rifai discussed on Tuesday with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lieu. Gen. Sahir Mirza ways to enhance military cooperation.

This came in a press statement issued by the National Guard following Al-Rifai's reception of Gen. Mirza and his accompanying delegations during their official visit to Kuwait.

Al-Rifai conveyed greetings from National Guard Chief Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber and Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the visiting delegation, the statement added. (end)

