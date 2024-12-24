Kuwait, Pakistan Discuss Military Coop.
12/24/2024 8:02:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwait National Guard, Lieutenant General Eng. Hashim Al-Rifai discussed on Tuesday with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lieu. Gen. Sahir Mirza ways to enhance military cooperation.
This came in a press statement issued by the National Guard following Al-Rifai's reception of Gen. Mirza and his accompanying delegations during their official visit to Kuwait.
Al-Rifai conveyed greetings from National Guard Chief sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the visiting delegation, the statement added. (end)
