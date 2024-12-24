Zee MPCG's 'Building New India' Conclave Paves The Way For Madhya Pradesh's Bright Future

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (Zee MPCG), the region's No.1 , organised the landmark initiative 'Building New India' conclave to celebrate the completion of Dr. Mohan Yadav's first year as Chief of Madhya Pradesh. This high-profile event brought together distinguished leaders, including Chief Guest Dr. Mohan Yadav and Guest of Honour Mr. Kailash Vijayvargiya, to showcase the state government's achievements, challenges, and ambitious vision for the future. Dr. Yadav and his ministers presented a detailed report card highlighting the government's progress in pivotal sectors, including health, education, water management, and tourism.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mohan Yadav spotlighted several transformative initiatives that defined his inaugural year in office. He announced the merger of the medical education and health ministries to streamline administration and enhance efficiency. This decision has already led to the inauguration of three new government medical colleges, with 14 more planned under the PPP model and eight under construction, promising a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure and medical education. On the critical issue of water management, the Chief Minister celebrated the resolution of a decades-old water dispute with Rajasthan, made possible through a historic MoU. Additionally, he highlighted the ambitious Ken-Betwa river interlinking project, which is set to irrigate 10 lakh hectares, supply drinking water to over 40 lakh people across 2,000+ villages, and transform Bundelkhand into a flourishing region akin to Punjab and Haryana.



Tourism also emerged as another focal point, with Dr. Yadav unveiling plans to leverage Madhya Pradesh's rich heritage and natural attractions as engines of economic growth. By prioritizing tourism, the state aims to create employment, foster cultural appreciation, and stimulate sustainable development. Through these initiatives, Dr. Yadav reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the state's economy and elevating the quality of life for its citizens.



The conclave also emphasised on the vital role of public platforms in fostering transparency and dialogue. By bringing together policymakers and the public, Zee MPCG demonstrated its dedication to creating meaningful conversations that inspire progress and accountability.



Mr. Mohit Sinha, Editor of Zee MPCG, highlighted, "The 'Building New India' conclave is a vital initiative that brings the government closer to its citizens. By providing a platform for transparency and open dialogue, we aim to empower the people of Madhya Pradesh with insights on the state's growth and vision for the future. This is just the beginning of a larger conversation about progress, accountability, and collective responsibility."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, added, "We, at Zee Media Corporation are dedicated to creating meaningful platforms that bridge the gap between governance and the people. The 'Building New India' conclave is one such initiative where we can drive impactful conversations that focus on the progress of Madhya Pradesh and the people's role in shaping the future. We believe in fostering transparency and inspiring change, and this conclave is a significant step in that direction."



The 'Building New India' conclave exemplified Zee MPCG's role as a pioneer in public-interest journalism, fostering dialogue and accountability. By spotlighting the achievements and future roadmap of Dr. Mohan Yadav's government, the conclave reinforced the power of collaborative efforts in driving sustainable development and progress.



