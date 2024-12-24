Russia, Iran strengthen their alliance

(MENAFN) Iran and Russia prepare to enhance their partnership through a strategic pact, a move celebrated by advocates and criticized by those aiming to weaken the bond between these opponents of Western dominance.



The first significant cooperation agreement between Tehran and Moscow, signed in 2001, initiated joint efforts in fields like industry, technology, security, energy, and nuclear energy. After its five-year extension in 2020, this agreement is now set to be replaced by a new one.



During a press briefing on Monday, Iran's Foreign spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, shared that discussions are underway to determine the most suitable time for the agreement's signing. “We hope that the deal will be finalized and signed by the end of January,” he mentioned.



Baghaei’s comments gained credibility shortly afterward when a senior Russian diplomatic team arrived in Tehran to meet President Masoud Pezeshkian. Reports suggest that the updated strategic partnership agreement will be signed during Pezeshkian's much-anticipated visit to Moscow in the coming year.

