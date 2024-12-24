Digital world continues to expand to affect all sectors

(MENAFN) As the digital world continues to expand and technological transformations affect all sectors, the increasing integration of people into the Internet and digital services has led to a rise in threats. This has made "ethical hacking" a key tool in enhancing cybersecurity, especially in a world where a cyberattack occurs every 11 seconds. Experts emphasize that ethical hacking plays a crucial role in cybersecurity by identifying vulnerabilities before malicious hackers can exploit them. It helps protect systems and networks from cyberattacks, making it essential to understand its significance, objectives, and proper use.



They highlighted the shared responsibility of governments, companies, educational institutions, and civil society organizations in promoting ethical hacking. Governments and institutions are urged to hire certified professional ethical hackers to ensure top-level security and benefit from their expertise in a legal and ethical manner. Additionally, initiatives to improve ethical hackers' skills are essential for proactive protection. Ethical hacking is the process of using hacking tools and techniques legally and ethically to test vulnerabilities in systems and networks. It acts as a mock attack to identify weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them.



Dr. Imran Salem, a cybersecurity expert, believes that ethical hacking is crucial for protecting systems and networks. Understanding its importance and how to use it effectively is key to creating a safer digital world. Salem explained that ethical hacking emerged in the 1990s as digital technologies and the internet became more widespread. As technology advanced, the need for experts who could find vulnerabilities and protect systems grew. Countries like the United States and China lead the way in ethical hacking, investing heavily in training experts to safeguard their digital infrastructure. The main goals of ethical hacking, according to Salem, include simulating real cyberattacks to assess a system’s defenses, enhancing cybersecurity by identifying and fixing vulnerabilities before exploitation, and protecting sensitive data by filling in security gaps. Ethical hacking also ensures systems comply with security and legal standards. Additionally, penetration tests help develop the skills of cybersecurity experts by training them in the latest methods of attack and defense.

