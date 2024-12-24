(MENAFN- PRWire360) AI Hits Labor Market Like a "Tsunami," Warns IMF Chief





On May 13, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned that artificial intelligence is drastically impacting the global labor market during a speech at the Swiss Institute of International Studies in Zurich.



Big Job Impact:

AI could change 60% of jobs in advanced economies and 40% globally in the next two years. We need to get workers and businesses ready fast.

Pros and Cons:

AI can boost productivity but also risks spreading misinformation and increasing inequality.

Economic Resilience:

Despite recent shocks like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the global economy remains strong.

Inflation Trends:

Inflation is decreasing in many areas, improving the economic outlook. Future Shocks:

Georgieva warns of more future shocks, especially from climate change, stressing the need for preparation and adaptation.

Highlights:

On May 15, 2024, Microsoft published its latest

Environmental Sustainability Report , highlighting significant challenges in aligning its AI advancements with its environmental goals.

Why This Is Important:

As AI gets more powerful, its environmental impact grows. The new measures Microsoft is taking, like using greener materials and improving data center efficiency, are steps in the right direction but highlight the broader challenge Big Tech faces in balancing innovation with sustainability. This underscores the need for robust strategies to manage AI's carbon footprint while fostering technological progress.

20 members of

Forbes Technology Council

reveal some new and emerging trends in data management and why these practices are so impactful.

Why This Is Important:

These innovative approaches help businesses stay competitive by improving data security, efficiency, and accessibility. By adopting these methods, companies can better understand and utilize their data, leading to smarter decision-making and enhanced productivity.

Three days ago, researchers reported a major breakthrough in understanding how AI models work. They have discovered how millions of concepts are represented inside Claude Sonnet, one of the most advanced AI language models available today.

Why This Is Important:

AI models often act like black boxes, producing responses without clear reasoning, which complicates trust. This discovery could make AI models much safer and more reliable in the future.

🤓 Weak AI

Also known as narrow AI, is designed to handle specific tasks and cannot learn or perform beyond its programmed capabilities. Unlike strong AI, which mimics human cognitive functions broadly, weak AI operates within a limited scope. It performs designated tasks efficiently but lacks the ability to generalize its intelligence to other tasks. Many AI applications today, like chatbots and voice assistants, are examples of weak AI. They excel in their specific functions but don't possess awareness outside those areas.