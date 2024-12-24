Carluccio's Takes Burgers To Italy With The Bold Burger Italiano Menu

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) December 2024, United Arab Emirates: Carluccio's, the beloved Italian restaurant brand, is introducing a bold new take on the traditional burger with its Burger Italiano menu, available exclusively in the UAE from December to March. This limited-time offering combines the best of Italian traditions with the iconic flavors of a classic burger, creating a unique dining experience for burger enthusiasts and Italian food lovers alike.

At the heart of the menu is The Italian Job, Carluccio's signature burger. Made with tender Wagyu beef, rich burrata cheese, crispy beef pancetta, and fresh lettuce and tomato, all topped with pesto mayo and pesto sauce, this burger is the epitome of Italian indulgence. Served with truffle parmesan potato wedges, it's the ultimate burger experience for AED 99.

Other highlights include the BBQ Classico (AED 85), which takes the classic BBQ burger up a notch with Wagyu beef, provolone cheese, jalapeños, and smoky BBQ sauce, and the Pollo al BBQ (AED 79), Featuring two slow-roasted BBQ chicken breast patties, smoked mozzarella, creamy ranch sauce, and a perfectly balanced medley of fresh vegetables. For non-veg enthusiasts, the Veggie Burger (AED 69) offers a flavorful veggie patty with thousand island, grilled onion rings and a side smoked paprika potato wedges, while the Thousand Island Milanese (AED 75) features two crispy chicken Milanese patties with creamy thousand island sauce for a satisfying crunch.



For the little ones, the Kids Chicken Burger (AED 35) features two mini burgers made with tender chicken patties, pink sauce, and crisp lettuce, all served on soft English muffins, accompanied by golden French fries.

The Burger Italiano menu offers a delicious fusion of Italian-inspired flavors and classic burger favorites, creating a memorable experience for every guest. With a variety of options to choose from, Carluccio's Burger Italiano menu promises to satisfy all tastes with its creativity and bold flavors.

Available exclusively from December to March at all Carluccio's locations across the UAE, the Burger Italiano menu is a limited-time experience, not to be missed.

Experience the new burger menu at Carluccio's today – where authentic Italian flavors, luxurious touches, and unforgettable dishes await. Carluccio's is located at Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Ranches Souk, Doha Festival City and Pearl Doha.

