Dubai Health Authority Promotes Quality Of Life In Schools With Major Interactive Forum

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 December 2024: In a bid to enhance the concepts of quality of life, particularly within the school community, Dubai Authority (DHA) recently organised an interactive health forum for private within the emirate. The event aimed at embedding the culture and principles of healthy dietary habits among students, teachers, parents, and school administrations.

The forum was graced by H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA, and witnessed participation from a substantial gathering of officials, specialists, and a select panel of nutrition and school health experts. Distinguished international speakers from Germany, Finland, Canada, and Argentina also contributed, including representatives from VEGEMI (Finland) and the Philosophia Foundation, who shared a suite of innovative insights and ideas on integrating education and technology to promote healthy lifestyles.

Dr Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of DHA and Director of Public Health Protection, announced the initiative. He emphasised that this forum is a vital link in a significant series designed to bolster preventive systems and quality of life across Dubai, with a dedicated focus on schools.

He remarked that the Authority places the health and safety of students at the forefront of their priorities and preventive plans. DHA strives to elevate the level of health fitness and achieve mental and physical balance, thus empowering students to enhance their academic and intellectual achievements.

Dr Al Blooshi highlighted that the forum saw participation from over 100 private schools in Dubai, with an attendance of 200 teachers, doctors, and nurses, alongside more than 400 students and parents. Additionally, the evening sessions attracted a wide-ranging community presence, enriching the open dialogues and discussions with further ideas and insights on school health.

The forum was characterised by a variety of engaging activities, notably the JUMP Campus Metaverse platform, where participants explored classrooms using virtual reality headsets. This included innovative educational units provided by VEGEMI, focusing on promoting healthy eating habits. The vibrant engagement of attendees in discussions further underscored the event's success.







