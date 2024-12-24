Commercial Bank Marks Qatar National Day And Its 50Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In celebration of Qatar National Day and to commemorate its 50th anniversary, Commercial rolled out a series of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Commercial Bank has long demonstrated solidarity with the wider community in Qatar, especially on Qatar National Day, and expressed the importance of inclusion and accessibility.

In line with its vision, the Bank launched an array of activities and gift distribution initiatives across several institutions including Qatar Academy Al Wakrah, Moza Bint Mohammed Girls School, AlManar International School, and Al Hedayah for Special Needs and The Rehabilitation for Girls &The Education Center to foster a shared sense of joy and belonging amongst all children alike.

The Bank also extended its visit to include several Commercial Bank Malls branches, namely, Villaggio Mall, Doha Festival City, City Centre, Dar Al Salam, and Vendome Mall CB Premium Lounge.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank said:“Our strategic approach has always centered around the advancement of our great Nation. Today, we not only celebrate the Bank's 50th anniversary but also Qatar National Day. These initiatives reaffirm our commitment to the growth of Qatar and well-being of its citizens.”

Hussein Al Abdulla, EGM of Marketing and CB Real Estate of Commercial Bank said:“Commercial Bank has played an integral role in Qatar's development, particularly, in community engagement. Giving back to society reflects our fundamental values and underscores our enduring commitment to creating a brighter future for all. We look forward to supporting Qatar on its journey towards sustainable development and prosperity for all its people.”