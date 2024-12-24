Turkey stresses ethical principles in artificial intelligence

(MENAFN) Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s Communications Director, emphasizes the vital role of ethical standards in ensuring artificial intelligence (AI) serves as a tool to uphold fairness, inclusivity, and accountability.



In an interview with Euronews, Altun describes AI as “not just a technological advancement; it is a force shaping the future of humanity.”



He highlights the responsibility involved in developing AI systems, stating, “We must ensure that AI systems are designed and implemented in ways that prioritize fairness, inclusivity, and accountability.”



Discussing Turkey’s efforts, Altun explains, “Our National Artificial Intelligence Strategy reflects our vision to contribute to global innovation while safeguarding societal harmony.”



He stresses the need to balance innovation with ethical principles, remarking, “The transformative potential of AI should be harnessed without compromising the safety and rights of individuals.”



Altun also underscores the significance of global cooperation, urging, “We call on all nations to work together to establish robust ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks for AI technologies.”



He concludes by affirming that through united action, “can we address the potential risks and maximize the benefits of AI.”

