VFAF Veterans For America First Announces New National Leadership Team Said Christi Tasker Press Secretary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VFAF President Robert M. Cornicelli with Donald Trump

Jared Craig VFAF Vice President with President Trump

Tiffany Savage VFAF Comms Director with President Trump

Donna and Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Educational Projects with President Trump

VFAF Veterans for - The Movement Documentary

VFAF Names New National Team for Upcoming 2025-26 Campaign Cycle expanding to nine national officers. VFAF will also re-launch the State Chapter Program.

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for America First @VFAFWarroomVFAF Veterans for America First names its new national team“It is my great honor to announce the 2025-26 Officers of Veterans for America First. These nine Patriots have pledged their unwavering commitment to electing America First candidates who prioritize our veterans in need. Together, we stand united for veterans and the future of our nation!” said VFAF President CPT Robert M. Cornicelli, also the founder of Veteran Recovery Coalition.Team as follows:CPT. Robert CornicelliPresident Veterans for America First, Service-Connected Disabled Veteran, 2024 Trump Campaign SC Coalition.Admiral Charles KubicNational Spokesman, Retired Rear Admiral Seabees, 2016 Trump Campaign Foreign Policy Adviser to President Trump.Jared Craig Esq.National Vice President, VFAF Chief Legal Counsel, GA State Chapter President, 2024 Trump Campaign / RNC Legal Team.General Chris WalkerDirector of Veteran Policy, Ret. Brigadier General, Asst. Adjutant General and Commander of the WV Air National Guard.Lt. Col. Berney FlowersNational Director of Political Affairs, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, MD State Chapter President , Newsmax Contributor.Jeff HoffmannNational Operations Director, Air Force Veteran, VA State Chapter President, 2017 Trump Presidential Inauguration Committee.Tiffany Savage "Savvy"National Communications Director, Field Director 2024 Trump CampaignChristi TaskerNational Press Secretary, Journalist, FL GOP Miami Committeewoman, FL State Chapter Vice PresidentStan FitzgeraldDirector of Educational Projects, Retired Sheriff's Detective, 2024 Trump Campaign SC CoalitionIn other VFAF News:Veterans for America First will be re-launching its State Chapter Program starting with Georgia.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald with Jared Craig

