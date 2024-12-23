Kuwait Partakes In Arab Social Affairs Meeting In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Social Affairs participated on Monday in the Arab Social Affairs Ministers senior meeting in Bahrain, to discuss common issues among member states.

The delegation was headed by Ministry of Social Affairs Acting Undersecretary Khaled Al-Ajmi, said the ministry in a press statement.

The meeting discussed continuing lifesaving projects in Palestine, monitoring the social and humanitarian situation in Lebanon, preparing for the 34th Arab League summit, and the upcoming fifth Economic and Social Development summit.

They added that the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals were reviewed, especially those related to poverty, rights of persons with disabilities, as well as issues related to the elderly in Arab countries. (end)

