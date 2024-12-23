Senegal: Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Greenhouse Project Facilitates Inmates’ Reintegration Into Society

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Senegalese of Justice, two modern greenhouses have been established on the grounds of Sebikotane Prison to support training and rehabilitation efforts. These facilities enable inmates to acquire greenhouse cultivation skills while serving their sentences.

The project, implemented in partnership with the National School of Penitentiary Administration under the Senegalese Ministry of Justice, features two greenhouses, each spanning 2,500 square meters. Located within Sebikotane Prison and supervised by the Dakar Regional Prison authority, the initiative provides inmates with a chance to develop professional skills and embark on a path toward a fresh start.

As part of the project, a drip irrigation system was installed across a 5,000-square-meter greenhouse area. Additionally, vegetable seeds, fruit seedlings, fertilizers, humus soil, and various agricultural tools were provided, ensuring the necessary infrastructure for production.

A significant portion of the vegetables cultivated in the greenhouse established by TİKA will be allocated for inmates' consumption, while the surplus will be sold. The revenue generated from these sales will be utilized by the prison administration to support prisoner rehabilitation programs.

The project aims to facilitate inmates' reintegration into society upon their release and reduce the likelihood of reoffending by equipping them with skills in greenhouse cultivation.

