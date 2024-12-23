Kremlin's Brutal War Crimes: Shocking Execution And Torture Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War By Russian Forces

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukraine's prosecutor has initiated a new investigation into the apparent execution of four Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian forces, in a case that the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group (KHPG), one of the oldest Ukrainian human rights organizations, has described as a clear violation of international law. The investigation focuses on the killing of four defenders who had surrendered and were under the protection of the Third Geneva Convention, which prohibits the execution of prisoners who have surrendered.

Execution of POWs violates Third Geneva Convention

The four men had taken shelter in a private building in Volnovakha raion, Donetsk oblast, after coming under artillery fire from the Russian army. According to reports, after surrendering, the men were captured and taken prisoner, but two were left lying on the ground while the other two were taken out onto the road, where all four were shot dead. KHPG highlighted this act as a“flagrant violation of the Third Geneva Convention,” stressing that such actions are forbidden under international law.

Systematic executions and evidence of Kremlin's policy

KHPG's Yury Bielousov, head of the War Crimes Department within the Prosecutor General's Office, stated,“Executions became systematic from November last year and have continued throughout this year. The number rose particularly sharply in summer and autumn, which indicates that these are not isolated cases. These events are part of a broader strategy, with clear signs that these are part of the Kremlin's policy. There is evidence that relevant instructions have been issued.”

147 Ukrainian POWs killed in 2024

As of 2024, Bielousov reported that at least 147 Ukrainian POWs have been killed by Russian forces, with 127 of the victims dying in 2024 alone. This pattern of systematic executions by Russian troops has raised alarms, with intercepted communications further confirming these atrocities. On November 18, Ukraine 's Military Intelligence (HUR) reported an intercepted call in which a Russian military commander ordered the execution of a POW, marking it as“the latest proof of the deliberate genocidal policy of the occupying army in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.”

Olenivka prison explosion and mass murder allegations

KHPG also referred to the explosion at Olenivka prison in Russian-occupied Donetsk oblast, where over 50 POWs died in an explosion in July 2022. Witnesses and evidence suggest that this was not an accident, but a deliberate act of mass murder. Ukrainian human rights organizations, including KHPG, have submitted requests to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for an investigation into the Olenivka incident.

UN reports widespread torture of Ukrainian POWs

The UN's Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) also reported alarming trends regarding the treatment of Ukrainian POWs. In its March 2024 report, OHCHR verified at least 32 summary executions by Russian forces. However, this figure only includes cases that could be independently verified. The OHCHR also documented widespread and systematic torture of POWs, citing accounts from 174 former POWs, including five medics. According to the report, these prisoners described“severe beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, prolonged stress positions, sleep deprivation, and sexual violence,” with 68% of them reporting sexual violence.

Complicity of supervisors in torture and ill-treatment

In an alarming development, KHPG reported that many instances of torture and ill-treatment were carried out in the presence of supervisors, suggesting that higher-ups were aware of and complicit in these actions.“The widespread use of torture makes it highly unlikely that superiors and the administration of internment facilities were not aware of how Ukrainian POWs were treated,” KHPG noted.

Fake trials of POWs and further violations of international law

In addition to executions and torture, Russia has been staging fake 'trials' of Ukrainian POWs, accusing them of war crimes or terrorism for participating in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. KHPG condemned these actions, calling them a further violation of international law.

KHPG's commitment to exposing atrocities

Despite Russia 's attempts to suppress evidence and block international monitors, KHPG remains committed to documenting and exposing these atrocities. Russia may try to suppress the truth, but it cannot stop the emergence of evidence, the organization emphasized.

Call for international accountability and investigation

KHPG, along with other Ukrainian human rights groups, continues to press for international accountability, urging global action to investigate and hold those responsible for these war crimes accountable.