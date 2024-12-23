Christmas Cheer Shieldon's 2024 Knife Designs And SHOT Show 2025 Preview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Shieldon Product Summary-1

2024 Shieldon Product Summary-2

Celebrate Christmas with Shieldon's 2024 knife designs and get a sneak peek at exciting new releases for SHOT Show 2025!

YANGJIANG, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With Christmas just around the corner, Shieldon is taking a moment to reflect on the exciting new knife designs that marked 2024. This festive season, we are celebrating not only the achievements of the past year but also looking ahead to what's next. As we wrap up 2024, we're preparing for the SHOT Show 2025, where we'll unveil even more cutting-edge designs. Whether you're looking for a new EDC knife or the perfect Christmas gift, Shieldon's latest offerings have you covered.2024 New DesignsShieldon MW01A StingerMaterials: 14C28N steel blade, G10 handle with Micarta inlayDesign: Inspired by the Crusader theme, designed by Marcus Williamson (USA)Features: The Stinger is a sleek and portable folding knife that transforms the rugged fixed-blade design into an everyday carry essential. Its 14C28N drop point blade with a stonewashed finish offers a balance of sharpness and durability, while the ergonomic lawngreen G10 handle with olive Micarta inlay ensures a comfortable, moisture-resistant grip. The front flipper tab with jimping allows smooth and secure deployment, and the reversible pocket clip offers versatile carrying options.Shieldon RD02 JalapenosMaterials: 154CM steel blade, double G10 laminated handleDesign: Developed by the Shieldon R&D Center with a Crusader-inspired themeFeatures: The Jalapenos is an evolution of Shieldon's 2021 in-house design, now featuring a 154CM blade with a mirror-polished finish for superior edge retention and precision. The ergonomic forest green double G10 handle ensures a secure and comfortable grip, while the deep-carry clip with a tumbling finish offers discreet and comfortable carry. The nested liner lock keeps the knife secure while providing easy handling for both beginners and seasoned users.Shieldon DC01P Scythe XLMaterials: CPM-S35VN steel blade, 6AL4V titanium handleDesign: Created by DC Blades (USA), inspired by martial arts and self-defenseFeatures: Building on the success of the original Scythe, the Scythe XL brings larger dimensions and premium materials for even greater performance. The CPM-S35VN blade features a Pikal point, perfect for reverse grip and self-defense, and the DLC-coated finish enhances durability and corrosion resistance. The titanium handle, complemented by a black titanium coating, offers a sleek, reaper-like appearance, while the ergonomic design ensures comfort and utility in both standard and reverse grips.Shieldon RH01A HoplonMaterials: 154CM steel blade, Micarta handle with G10 backspacerDesign: Designed by Rolf Helbig (USA), combining the practicality of a Japanese tanto blade with a compact EDC folding knife designFeatures: The Hoplon is a versatile folding knife featuring a Japanese tanto blade with dual grinds for superior slicing, cutting, and piercing. The 154CM blade ensures long-lasting sharpness, while the contoured Micarta handle offers a secure grip. The front flipper and standard flipper both provide convenient opening mechanisms, and the nested liner lock guarantees smooth deployment.Shieldon DC02A REVMaterials: 154CM steel blade, PEI Ultem handleDesign: Developed by DC Blades & Auxiliary Manufacturing (USA), inspired by reverse grip fixed-blade knivesFeatures: The REV combines innovative design with practical functionality, featuring a 154CM steel Pikal point blade designed for reverse grip and self-defense. The DLC coating ensures corrosion resistance, while the translucent amber PEI Ultem handle adds a modern touch. The nested liner lock improves security, and the detachable thumb stud allows for customizable opening.Looking Ahead to 2025: SHOT Show PreviewAfter the Christmas festivities, Shieldon is gearing up for the SHOT Show 2025, where we'll be unveiling even more innovative knife designs. The SHOT Show will take place from January 21-24, 2025, at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. Be sure to stop by our booth (#40631) to see the DC01B Scythe, MS01A Hierophant, MT01A Colibri, DP01A Gambit, and RD01A Kite among other exciting new releases. These models showcase Shieldon's cutting-edge design and our ability to deliver top-tier OEM/ODM solutions. We can't wait to meet knife enthusiasts and industry professionals alike and share what's next for the world of blades.About ShieldonFounded in Guangdong, Shieldon specializes in knife manufacturing high-quality outdoor and multi-functional knives wholesale , committed to meeting the highest standards of global markets. As an ISO9001:2015 certified company, we ensure that each knife meets rigorous quality standards. From innovative designs to superior performance, Shieldon is a trusted brand among knife enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

