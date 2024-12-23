Nangarhar Residents Want Hada Museum Rehabilitated

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Some residents of eastern Nangarhar province have demanded the rehabilitation of Farmay Hada historic museum which would help attract more tourists.

This museum used to house important artifacts from the Buddhist era and Afghanistan's historic periods, but these items turned to ruins due to past wars and unauthorized excavations.

This area is located in Behsud district on the outskirts of Jalalabad city, and local residents say that if these ruins were not taken care of, they would disappear.

Naeem Khan, a resident, told Pajhwok Afghan News if this historic place get back to its previous shape it would help attract tourist.

“Tourist come here from one place and another, we have heard from the elders that there used to be idols and other historical relics here, which have all been destroyed, but these ruins should be rebuilt because many people come to see them.”

Suhbat Khan, another resident, said about 50 years ago, there were many historical artifacts and buildings in this place, but they were destroyed during the war and the historical artifacts were looted.

Meanwhile, officials of the Information and Cultural Department said that efforts for the Haday historic museum's rehabilitation started.

Sediqullah Quraishi, head of the Information and Cultural Department, said UNESCO was trying to help rebuild this historical site, and the ministry has launched efforts to allocate funds from its budget.

He said:“Many parts of this museum have been damaged by recent revolutions and wars, and many of its artifacts have been stolen in unauthorized excavations, it has special significance in our history, we are trying to restore it and prepare it for tourists.”

The Hada Museum is considered one of the country's most important historical and cultural monuments, which was in stable condition till 1979 and tourist regularly visited the site.

