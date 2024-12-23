Keybank Foundation Donates $50,000 To Mcmahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center

(MENAFN- 3BL) The KeyBank Foundation is donating $50,000 to support the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center's efforts to prevent and intervene in child abuse as well as advocate for victims. The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, which opened in Syracuse in 2002, has helped thousands of child abuse and their families by providing legal, medical, psychological and social services, all in one place under one roof.

“McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit that our community simply can not live without,” said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Central New York President.“The services and comfort they provide to children who have experienced the horrors of abuse is transformative and we are proud to support them as they continue their innovative work of responding to this great need while also advocating for the victims they selflessly serve.”

"We are incredibly grateful to KeyBank for their generous donation of $50,000 to McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy. This significant contribution will enable us to enhance our programs and provide critical support for children and families in our community,” said Colleen Merced, Executive Director, McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy.“With the help of partners like KeyBank, we can continue our mission to advocate for and protect the most vulnerable among us. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of children who need it most.”

McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Centers' streamlined approach partners with law enforcement, children and family services, social workers, medical professionals, victim advocates, prosecutors, therapists, and volunteers under one roof – and preserves the best evidence for investigators in cases of child abuse or human trafficking.

Whenever possible, children tell their stories only once to a highly trained forensic interviewer who knows the right questions to ask without re-traumatizing the child. The child then connects to a victim advocate, gets one medical exam, and meets with a therapist. Team members work together to provide the child and family with the support services they need-all the way through trial and beyond.

The work done at McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is critical and the statistics are astounding and frightening: about 1 in 10 children are sexually abused; every eight minutes a child is sexually abused; and nearly five children die every day from neglect and abuse. Unfortunately, abuse and neglect occur every day in our community. Fortunately, McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is here to help, currently seeing more than 1,000 victims each year. The center also works to educate the public to prevent abuse.

“McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is a shining example of an organization that helps and lifts individuals in their time of need and makes our entire community better,” said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer in Central New York.“They are experts at bringing the right resources together at moment's notice to help children process and overcome trauma.”

Since 2017, KeyBank has proudly invested more than $725.3 million in Central New York, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive