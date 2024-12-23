Washington State Bowling Proprietors' Association Announces 2025 Legislative Priorities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington State Bowling Proprietors' Association (WSBPA ) has unveiled its legislative agenda for the 2025 session, focusing on key initiatives to strengthen the bowling industry across Washington State.

Labor and Employment

The association will prioritize addressing challenges related to rising minimum wages, with particular emphasis on advocating for a regionally sensitive approach that considers the unique needs of Eastern Washington and unincorporated areas.

"Our industry faces significant challenges with rising labor costs," said Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA. "We're committed to finding solutions that support both our businesses and our employees, especially in regions where the economic landscape differs from urban centers."

Business Support and Tax Relief

WSBPA will pursue tax breaks for new equipment investments and advocate for small business tax relief for establishments with fewer than 500 employees. The organization will also support efforts tp secure more favorable bonus depreciation terms.

Nash emphasized, "Investing in new equipment is crucial for our industry to stay competitive. We're seeking tax policies that encourage modernization and growth, which will benefit not just bowling centers, but the entire small business community in Washington."

Industry Modernization

A key focus will be supporting policies that enable bowling centers to modernize their facilities and expand their entertainment offerings to maintain competitiveness in today's dynamic market.

"The entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving," Nash noted. "We need to ensure our bowling centers can adapt and diversify their offerings to meet changing consumer preferences and remain viable businesses."

Regulatory Framework

The association will work to ensure fair regulation and equitable treatment of bowling centers, seeking active engagement with legislators on matters affecting the industry.

Nash stated, "We're committed to working closely with lawmakers to ensure that regulations are fair and don't place undue burdens on our industry. Our goal is to have a seat at the table when decisions are being made that impact our businesses."

Pandemic Recovery

WSBPA remains committed to supporting ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts while advocating for measures that enhance future preparedness.

"While we've made significant strides in recovery, the impacts of the pandemic are still felt in our industry," Nash explained. "We're focused on policies that will help us build resilience and be better prepared for future challenges."

Through these initiatives, WSBPA aims to create a more supportive and sustainable business environment for bowling centers throughout Washington State.

About the WSBPA

The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association is a non-profit trade organization representing bowling center owners and operators throughout Washington state. Founded in 1960, the WSBPA works to promote the growth and success of the bowling industry through advocacy, education, and member services.

