Godrej Agrovet Reiterates its Commitment to Handhold Indian Farmers on Kisan Diwas

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru,23, 2024: Godrej Agrovet Limited, one of India’s leading diversified agri-business company, has unveiled a brand leading to Kisan Diwas 2024. Titled #SeedsofGoodness, the film reiterates company’s commitment of handholding and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our country’s farmers amidst continuously evolving climatic and, hence, farming conditions.



Conceptualized and executed by Godrej Industries Group’s Corporate Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia, #SeedsOfGoodness showcases different on-field initiatives being undertaken by Godrej Agrovet to uplift farming families.



Speaking about the film, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Ltd. said “Today, rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns, including seasonal and prolonged rains, directly impact yield and income of Indian farmers – the ones who feed our nation. Advances in science and technology now enable us to predict and refine farming practices, and at Godrej Agrovet, we remain steadfast partners to our farmers through continuous innovation. By providing them holistic support and solutions, we aim to help them overcome these challenges. This Kisan Diwas, on behalf of our entire company, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our farmers and reaffirm our commitment to their upliftment.”



Burjis Godrej, Executive Director, underscored the company’s core mission of empowering farmers with sustainable solutions, positioning it at the heart of Godrej Agrovet's vision. Rajavelu K. N., CEO – Crop Protection Business, outlined the company's focus on introducing innovative measures to address the growing challenges posed by pests and weeds. Capt. A.Y. Rajendra, CEO – Animal Feed & Godrej Maxximilk, emphasized the critical role of high-quality animal feed in improving livestock health and farmer income. He also highlighted the importance of genetic advancements to boost milk production without compromising animal welfare. Bhupendra Suri, CEO – Godrej Jersey, elaborated on initiatives aimed at enhancing milk output, while Abhay Parnekar, CEO – Godrej Foods, stressed the necessity of robust infrastructure to optimize poultry productivity. Sougata Niyogi, CEO – Oil Palm Business, highlighted the significance of soil testing and drip irrigation systems for achieving sustainable and successful oil palm cultivation. Dhrubajyoti Banerjee, CEO Aqua Feeds, detailed the measures being implemented to support aquaculture farmers, particularly during harsh winter conditions.



Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman of Creativeland Asia, shared, "This film is a tribute to the resilience of Indian farmers and Godrej Agrovet’s commitment to helping them battle the challenges of climate change. It highlights the partnership between Godrej Agrovet and the Kisan in sowing the #SeedsOfGoodness for a sustainable and secure future. The idea was to bring the perspective of Godrej Agrovet’s leaders to life."



The Godrej Industries Group continues to leverage synergies across the group to uplift the farming families. Since 1991, Godrej Agrovet’s team has been at the forefront of innovation and handhold farmers who feed our nation.





