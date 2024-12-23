Nissan heads to Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (23 December 2024) – Nissan and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing (NMC) will showcase a remarkable array of vehicles embodying the evolution of Nissan technology and customization at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 from January 10th to 12th at Makuhari Messe.



The booth will consist of two distinct zones: The sports car section will show vehicles that merge advanced technology with racing insights, while the custom car section will demonstrate Nissan's unique expertise in this field.



NMC will also feature two vehicles from the AUTECH custom car brand, showcasing enhanced design and functionality from Nissan's in-house bodywork specialists.



Exhibition location



Nissan Booth No. 217, Exhibition Hall 2-3 (West Hall)



Vehicles on display



• Fairlady Z



The 2025 North American specification model of the Fairlady Z will be on display, for which orders began in Japan in November 2024. This model boasts dynamic performance and agile

responsiveness, perfectly aligning with the driver’s intentions. The design harmoniously blends tradition with modern technology, featuring a newly introduced body color, Wangan (Bayside) Blue.



• Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition



From the iconic GT-R range, Nissan will present the GT-R NISMO Special Edition. This model pursues the highest performance in GT-R history, incorporating the maximum in racing technology, including high-precision weight-balanced engine components such as piston rings, con-rods, and crankshafts, along with a NISMO-exclusive carbon fiber engine hood with clear coating and a NACA duct.



• Nissan Ariya NISMO



Based on the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE, the flagship EV NISMO model embodies the new generation of EV NISMO design, merging elegance with superior aerodynamic performance. With exclusive NISMO tuning, it offers exceptional handling, exhilarating cornering, and sustained acceleration.



• R32 GT-R EV Conversion



The R32EV concept model is an R32 Skyline GT-R (BNR32) converted into an EV by a dedicated team of volunteer engineers at Nissan. Work began in March 2023, with updates shared on Nissan's social media channels. This initiative aims to capture and recreate the charm of the BNR32 by integrating modern electrification.



• Motul Autech Z #23



Nissan is proud to present a special exhibit featuring the Nissan Z car number 23, which has achieved numerous victories in various races, epitomizing Nissan's DNA. The vehicle competed in the GT500 class of the 2024 SUPER GT series. The event will also feature live pit work performances by NISMO mechanics and a kids-only ride experience.



• X-Trail unwind concept / X-Trail remastered concept



Inspired by the concept of “chill,” this exhibit showcases two new and vintage X-Trail models equipped with fun features.



The X-Trail unwind concept is based on the current X-Trail with e-POWER, customized with a trailer to be terraced, creating a seamless space that transcends the boundary between indoor and outdoor, perfect for luxurious moments like enjoying authentic espresso.



The X-Trail remastered concept, the third in Nissan’s used car customization series following the Cube and March, utilizes a previous-generation X-Trail to create an environment for enjoying analog records, proposing a fresh perspective on used car enjoyment.



• Disaster support spec



The fifth exhibit features a concept Nissan Caravan designed for disaster support. Building on the feedback received from customers regarding the Disaster Support Mobile-Hub showcased in January, we have evolved the design with a focus on practicality. The current model features the Portable Battery from LEAF strategically placed throughout, enhancing its functionality. In addition to everyday use, it is designed to support disaster relief activities for several days in the event of an emergency.



• Aura AUTECH Sports Spec / Serena AUTECH Sports Spec



Nissan will also exhibit two vehicles from AUTECH’s flagship model range, the soon-to-be-announced Aura AUTECH Sports Spec and the Serena AUTECH Sports Spec, set to be released in early December. These models combine sporty, refined styling with an exhilarating driving experience, each featuring a specially tuned body, suspension, power steering characteristics, and computer for an engaging balance of sportiness and stability.



Program

• NISMO 40th Anniversary Talk Show

Speakers: Kazuyoshi Hoshino, Satoshi Motoyama, Masataka Yanagida



• NISMO Driver Talk Show

Speakers: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Katsumasa Chiyo



• The Secret Story Behind the Fairlady Z's Development

Speakers: Tsugio Matsuda, Hiroshi Tamura



• R32EV Unveiling Talk Show

Speakers: Ryoji Hiraku, Hiroshi Tamura



• Live Pit Work Performance / Kids ride experience using Motul Autech Z #23



Additionally, a merchandise corner will be set up within the Nissan booth, offering a selection of miniatures and other products featuring the "NISSAN" and "NISMO" brands for sale.



Social media

On the day of the event, the booth and talk show will be broadcast live on Nissan's YouTube account, and the booth will be shared with fans through interactive communication. More details will be announced.



Overview of Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

Period: January 10, 2025, 9:00-19:00 (Business Day, 14:00 onwards: General

Special Open); January 11, 9:00-19:00; January 12, 9:00-18:00

Venue: Makuhari Messe (Japan Convention Center)

Organizer: Tokyo Auto Salon Executive Committee





MENAFN23122024003109013449ID1109023902