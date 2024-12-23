Samoon Group and WILOC Technologies sign a collaboration agreement to continue expanding business operations in the Arabian market

(MENAFN- LeanFactor Global Communication) WILOC Technologies, world leader in the implementation of state-of-the-art track & trace solutions for the location and monitoring fo people and assets within the global energy and industries, has recently signed a commercial representation agreement in the Kingdom of Arabia Saudi with Samoon Group, one of the leading developers and distributors for technological products and solutions for the Fintech, Identity and Security, Cybersecurity, Smart Cities, Cards and Payment and Card and Packing systems industries.



In a context where the IT and emerging technologies market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow to SAR 103 billion ($27.4 billion) by 2025 according to Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology forecasts, the adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), personal identification management or security will increasingly gain ground in strategic sectors for the country such as construction, oil & gas exploitation or telecommunications. Therefore, the solutions offered by WILOC are not only confirmed as the best alternative to comply with the regulations of certain industries in terms of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE), but also as a tool to contribute to the optimisation of the operational processes of companies.



Samoon Group's diverse service offering, ranging from solutions aimed at developing technologies for Smart Cities to the tracking and tracing of assets and workers in industries such as mining and construction, is perfectly complemented by WILOC's solutions, including worker presence monitoring, automation of risk prevention procedures and intelligent materials management to provide full traceability across all industries. The combination of Samoon Group's international expertise with that of WILOC Technologies reaffirms the significant role that IoT will play not only for KSA's industry and economy, but for the entire world.



In fact, WILOC's international presence in the MENA region, Singapore, Europe and the USA in large oil&gas plants and in some of the world's most important solar power generation plants, demonstrates its strategic role for these industries. Having developed projects supervising more than 150,000 workers worldwide and working for renowned companies such as Aramco, Exxon Mobile and Tecnicas Reunidas, not to mention Iberdrola and Enel Green Power, for whom WILOC has digitized the construction and maintenance of more than 2,000,000 solar photovoltaic plant assets, its solutions are positioned as a guarantee for safety, productivity and operational efficiency within the energy sector.



Thanks to this agreement, WILOC continues to expand its activities worldwide, and seeks to confirm itself as one of the most relevant players in the region. According to Javier Benjumea, CEO of WILOC Technologies, “We believe that the proximity and experience of the Samoon Group team will be a success factor in the implementation of WILOC’s services and solutions in the region”. Eng. Sami Al Rayes, Chairman of Samoon Group, said, ‘We are excited to announce our exciting new partnership with WILOC. This agreement positions us to innovate, grow and deliver greater value to our clients and represents a significant milestone for us and opens up many opportunities that will drive our collective success to new heights”.



The partnership between WILOC and Samoon Group is a strategic move to leverage local expertise in the GCC and a testament to the industry's commitment to cutting-edge technologies for sustainable growth and operational excellence. The trend in the KSA's technology industry underscores a strategic shift towards digitization and adoption of IoT to improve safety, efficiency and competitiveness, so the aim of the partnership is focused on further integrating WILOC's technology solutions into the sector and in line with the industry's increasing reliance on digital innovation.





