Phd Dropout Zara Dar Joins Onlyfans: Engineer Earns ₹12.7 Crore, Pays Off Family's Mortgage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zara Dar, a former PhD student, has made headlines by leaving her academic journey to focus full-time on content creation through OnlyFans. She has shared her experiences and thoughts about the decision, calling it both a life gamble and a liberating choice.

On LinkedIn , she describes herself as“a motivated engineer and researcher studying computer science” and a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) gal.

OnlyFans is a subscriber-based social mostly known for its adult content. Zara has nearly 14,000 fans on the network. Even on OnlyFans , her bio says,“Just engineering around.”

In a candid explanation, Zara has revealed that quitting her PhD is an emotional process. She sometimes admits feeling conflicted, especially when comparing herself to peers climbing corporate or academic ladders.

Zara often wondered if she would miss the structured lifestyle of academia or the corporate world, with their polished work environments and clear career progression.

However, Zara highlights that her decision was driven by the desire for freedom and control over her own path. She notes that many traditional career choices often tie individuals to someone else's vision, with limited personal recognition or financial independence.

By contrast, she finds her current path empowering, allowing her to explore topics she genuinely enjoys and create content reflecting her ideas and creativity.

Zara has also revealed the financial benefits of her decision, stating that she has already earned over $1 million ( ₹12.7 crore) through her OnlyFans work. This income has helped her pay off her family's mortgage, buy a car and avoid student loans.