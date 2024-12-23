E Ink Earns Spot On DJSI World And Emerging Markets Indices For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E Ink Achieved a Record-High S&P Global Score of 92 with Nearly 60% of Global Operations Powered by Energy

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink Holdings (E Ink), the global leader in ePaper technology, announced today that it has been included in the Sustainability World (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the third consecutive year. E Ink received an impressive score of 92 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), ranking it as the top company in the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry worldwide.

E Ink has held the top spot in its industry category for the second consecutive year. The company's 2024 score of 92 represents a three-point improvement from 2023, placing it within the top 1% of global companies evaluated and setting a new historical high for the industry. This achievement underscores E Ink's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability and its dedication to continuous improvement.

Out of the 23 CSA evaluation criteria, E Ink earned perfect scores in seven areas, including Climate Strategy, Privacy Protection, and Business Ethics. Additionally, the company demonstrated leadership in 14 other areas, such as Product Stewardship, Environmental Policy and Management, and Supply Chain Management.

“E Ink is dedicated to global sustainability, leveraging our eco-friendly ePaper technology and products to drive environmental progress,” said Johnson Lee, Chairman of E Ink.“We are honored to receive this recognition from the DJSI for our collective efforts in sustainability. By the end of 2024, we achieved 59% renewable energy usage across our global operations, significantly exceeding our original RE30 target for the year.”

E Ink's renewable energy adoption is progressing rapidly. The company's sites outside Taiwan have already achieved RE100, relying entirely on renewable energy. In Taiwan, the Hsinchu and Linkou facilities have surpassed 20% renewable energy usage. As a result, E Ink has revised its 2025 renewable energy goal to RE65, aiming to accelerate progress toward RE100 across all operations.

The DJSI, managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, is one of the world's most prestigious and widely recognized benchmarks for corporate sustainability. It evaluates companies based on Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic (ESG) criteria, with only the top 10% of performers in each industry being included in the indices.

E Ink adheres to its commitment to sustainable development by leveraging its unique PESG framework to provide low-carbon display solutions, contributing to the realization of a net-zero society. According to FTSE Russell's assessment, 99.9% of E Ink's product sales revenue qualifies as green revenue. Additionally, Moody's Ratings has issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on E Ink's green loans, confirming their compliance with the Green Loan Principles (2023) and assigning a high sustainability score of "SQS2 Very Good," recognizing the exceptional environmental contributions and international standards compliance of E Ink's ePaper products.

E Ink is dedicated to providing energy-efficient, light-pollution-free, eco-friendly, and visually beneficial products for smart cities and broader communities. Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health highlights that ePaper, operating without self-lighting and emitting no blue light, does not harm human eyes, and provides up to three times better eye health compared to LCD displays. Furthermore, ePaper is the first display technology globally to receive certification from the International Dark-Sky Association. Compared to paper and LCD displays, ePaper offers significant energy savings and low-carbon benefits. For example, ePaper used in smart bus stop signage, powered by solar energy systems, enables 100% renewable energy usage without requiring connection to the power grid, making it an ideal smart transportation solution for achieving global net-zero carbon goals.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

