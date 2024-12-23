Software-Defined Data Center Market To Reach USD 470.54 Billion By 2034, To Exhibit A 19.8% CAGR During 2025–2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for virtualization to simplify business operations is fueling the adoption of software-defined data centers.

New York, USA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The software-defined data center market size, valued at USD 77.44 billion in 2024, is poised to grow to USD 470.54 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 19.8% from 2025 to 2034.

What Is Software-Defined Data Center?

A software-defined data center is a data center where infrastructure is virtualized through resource pooling, abstraction, and resource pooling. It used software-based techniques and processes for managing, monitoring, and provisioning all data center resources and services. Also, virtualization techniques are often used for storage, networks, and servers. Based on the specific requirements, software-defined data centers can be located on-premise, public, in private, or hosted clouds. These data centers enable businesses to seamlessly scale up or scale down, simplify data center management, and deliver IT services faster.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

What Are Key Report Highlights?



The software-defined data center market was valued at USD 77.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 470.54 billion by 2034.

Software-defined data centers help reduce operational costs by optimizing resource usage and reducing the need for hardware.

The market segmentation is primarily based on offering, model, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to experience a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2034 owing to the increased demand for managed services and cloud integration. The software-defined data center market research report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Who Are Market Key Players?

The market for software-defined data center is constantly evolving, with several companies striving to innovate and distinguish themselves. Leading market participants exert their dominance by leveraging extensive research and development and advanced software technologies. A few of the software-defined data center market key players are:



VMware

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco

HPE

IBM

Oracle

Huawei

Fujitsu

Dell Technologies

Nutanix Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

What's Driving Market Forward?

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing : Cloud computing has transformed the way companies manage their IT infrastructure. As more businesses shift to cloud computing, there is increased demand for software-defined data centers that enable seamless resource management across private, public, and hybrid cloud platforms. The increased adoption of cloud computing is driving the software-defined data center market expansion.

Growing Integration of Digital Technologies : Companies worldwide are integrating various digital technologies in their business operations. This increased integration of digital technologies requires flexible and scalable IT infrastructure, such as software-defined data centers, to support diverse applications and workloads.

Increased Emphasis on Reducing Costs : With more businesses focusing on improving efficiency and reducing costs, the adoption of software-defined data center solutions is significantly accelerating, fueling the software-defined data center market development.

Request For a Discount on This Report Before Purchase:

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

North America : North America held the largest revenue share in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the presence of major market participants and the early adoption of cloud computing technologies. Besides, the presence of a well-established IT infrastructure and a strong ecosystem encouraging innovation and investments in advanced solutions fuels the regional market dominance.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific software-defined data center market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034, driven by an increase in investments from end users across various industries, especially in IT infrastructure, cloud services, and data center modernization. In addition, the modernization of data centers and increased demand for cloud services contribute to the regional market expansion.





Inquire More About This Report Before Purchase:

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Offering Outlook



Solution Services

By Model Outlook



Software-Defined Computing

Software-Defined Storage

Software-Defined Networking Software-Defined Operations

By Enterprise Size Outlook



Small and Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

By End User Outlook



Cloud Service Provider

Managed Service Provider Telecom Service Providers

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market

Progressive Web Apps Market

Deepfake AI Market

Engineering Services Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter