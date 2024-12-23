S. Korean President Defies CIO's 2Nd Request To Appear For Questioning

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 23 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's investigative body, said today that, impeached President, Yoon Suk-yeol defied its second request to appear for questioning over his martial law imposition.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), said in a short notice that, both the presidential office and residence, had yet to receive the second request by mail and e-mail to appear on Dec 25 for questioning, which was sent on Dec 20.

Yoon reportedly had yet to submit documents for the appointment of his defence counsel.

The joint investigation unit, composed of the CIO, the police and the defence ministry's investigation headquarters, will allegedly review whether to send the third request for questioning or seek an arrest warrant.

Yoon said in a televised address on Dec 12 that, he would not avoid his legal and political responsibility for the martial law that was declared by him on the night of Dec 3, but was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec 14, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power will be suspended.– NNN-YONHAP

