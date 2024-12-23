Soccer Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts have a relatively quiet Monday ahead, with only a handful of matches scheduled across various leagues. Despite the limited lineup, today's fixtures promise some intriguing encounters that are sure to captivate fans.



The day kicks off with an exciting clash in the Indian Super League, as Hyderabad FC takes on Northeast United. This match could have significant implications for the league standings and is expected to showcase some of India's finest footballing talent.



Moving to Italy, offers two compelling matches. First, Fiorentina hosts Udinese in what promises to be a closely contested affair. Later in the evening, league leaders Internazionale face Como 1907, looking to maintain their grip on the top spot.







In Portugal, football fans will be treated to a high-stakes encounter as Benfica, one of the country's most storied clubs, faces off against Estoril in the Liga Portugal . This match could have important ramifications for the title race.



Rounding off the day's action is an interesting fixture from England's EFL League One, where Crawley Town welcomes Birmingham City. This match offers a glimpse into the competitive nature of lower-league English football.



Let's take a closer look at today's schedule:

Indian Super League





11:00 AM: Hyderabad FC vs Northeast United – OneFootball







2:30 PM: Fiorentina vs Udinese – Disney+

4:45 PM: Internazionale vs Como 1907 – ESPN and Disney+





3:45 PM: Benfica vs Estoril – ESPN 4 and Disney+





5:00 PM: Crawley vs Birmingham City – Disney+



Serie ALiga PortugalEFL League OneWhile the schedule may be lighter than usual, these matches offer plenty of excitement for football fans around the world.Whether you're following the title race in Italy, the battle for supremacy in Portugal, or the competitive spirit of lower-league English football, there's something for everyone in today's lineup.