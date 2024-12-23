(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has emerged as a formidable figure in German politics. With a simple post on his platform, Elon Musk declared a couple of days ago,“Only the AfD can save Germany,” igniting a firestorm of debate as the nation prepares for its February 23, 2025, election.



Recent show Weidel surpassing Friedrich Merz of the Christian Union as the preferred chancellor candidate. This development marks a significant shift in Germany's landscape.



The AfD, founded in 2013, has steadily gained support over the years. The party currently polls at around 19-20% nationally, making it the second-strongest party behind the CDU/CSU union. Weidel's personal popularity exceeds her party's, indicating her broad appeal.



Weidel's background sets her apart from typical far-right politicians. She holds a doctorate, speaks fluent Mandarin, and lives openly with her female partner. These qualities have helped her connect with middle-class voters and broaden the AfD's appeal.



The AfD's rise coincides with growing dissatisfaction with the current coalition government. Economic challenges and debates over migration policy have fueled support for the party. Weidel has capitalized on these issues, advocating for stricter immigration policies and EU reforms.



Despite the AfD's increasing popularity, other major parties refuse to form coalitions with them. This political isolation presents a significant challenge for Weidel's chancellor ambitions. However, she remains optimistic about the party's future prospects.

The Unexpected Rise of Alice Weidel in German Politics

Weidel's leadership style blends pragmatism with controversial stances. She navigates her personal identity carefully within the party's conservative framework. Her approach has drawn both support and criticism from various quarters.



The upcoming snap election on February 23, 2025, will test Weidel's and the AfD's political strength. The election, moved forward due to the collapse of the current coalition, promises to be highly contentious.







Weidel's rise reflects broader trends in European politics. Far-right parties across the continent have gained traction by tapping into anxieties about immigration and economic insecurity. The AfD's success mirrors similar movements in France and Italy.



Critics label Weidel as an opportunist, while supporters view her as a necessary voice in German politics. Her ability to appeal beyond the AfD's traditional base has unsettled established parties. The political establishment now grapples with how to respond to this challenge.



As Germany approaches the election, all eyes will be on Weidel and the AfD. Their performance could reshape German politics and influence the country's role in Europe. The coming months will reveal whether Weidel can translate her current popularity into electoral success.







