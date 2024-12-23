(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India As the world eagerly anticipates the release of Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand and associate sponsor of PKL, has launched a powerful campaign dedicated to this iconic sport. Drawing parallels to epic gladiatorial battles, the campaign captures the essence of sport-courage, strength, and strategy-along with the brand's commitment to empowering your inner champion.



Parimatch Sports Turned Kabaddi Players into Gladiators in its New Ad



The flagship video of the campaign takes us on a journey to a gladiator arena, invoking the spirit of competition and valor. The tension is palpable as the iconic 'kabaddi-kabaddi' chant echoes, setting the stage for a legendary confrontation. The video draws powerful parallels between the bravery of a Kabaddi raider and that of a gladiator facing multiple opponents. As the intensity builds, the narrative asks, "Hai Himmat Panga Lene Ki?" (Are you daring enough to take the challenge?), inviting fans to reflect on their own courage.





The campaign reflects Parimatch Sports' commitment to empowering fans to embrace challenges and strive for victory, mirroring the tenacity of Kabaddi players.



"It is more than just a promotion; it's an anthem to the spirit of Kabaddi and its athletes like Parteek Dahiya from Gujarat Giants, Ashu Malik from Dabang Delhi, Vijay Malik from Telugu Titans, highlighting resilience and pride in this traditional Indian sport." commented the Parimatch Sports Press Office . "We aim to inspire our audience to embrace challenges and strive for victory, as Kabaddi champions do."



As an Official Partner of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) since 2021, Parimatch Sports has long expanded its collaboration beyond traditional sponsorship, focusing on enriching fans' experience. The partnership includes exclusive meet-ups with PKL legends, memorable giveaways, and unique events designed to deepen fans' connection to Pro Kabaddi.



About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world's athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports' appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of India's love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.