Elon Musk suggests mandatory mental fitness tests for public officials

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, entrepreneur and supporter, has proposed that the US introduce mandatory mental fitness tests for public officials. His suggestion comes in light of reports about an 81-year-old congresswoman who was believed to be missing but was later found to be residing in a nursing home for dementia patients.



The controversy emerged this week after local media revealed that Kay Granger, a lawmaker from Texas who has served in the House of Representatives for nearly 30 years, had been absent from her office for six months, with her staff completely unreachable. The Dallas Express reported on Friday that employees at a dementia care facility confirmed Granger was living there.



Further investigation confirmed that Granger was indeed a resident of the Fort Worth facility, which specializes in dementia care. Last October, Granger had announced she would not seek re-election, with her term set to end in January.



In response to the news on Sunday, Musk shared his thoughts on X, stating, “Maybe we should have some basic cognitive test for elected officials? This is getting crazy.”

